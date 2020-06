Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

- Beautiful home in Matthews! Granite, Stainless, Hardwood, Pantry, Gas Fireplace, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Master Bedroom Upstairs too! Loft, Large Storage Closets, Dual Zone Heating/Air Conditioning, Back Yard Patio, Great Back Yard!! You must see this lovely, spacious home. Close to Colonel Francis Beatty Park. Sorry no pets.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call call Jane @ 704 281-6096 to schedule a showing. Go to www.JamisonPM.com to apply.



(RLNE2477639)