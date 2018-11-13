All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3913 McMillan St

3913 Mcmillan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Mcmillan Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48bd6f600d ----
3913 McMillan Street, Charlotte NC 28205

Come View This Newly Upgraded All Brick House! Located in the Plaza-Shamrock Area! This Stunning House Originally Built in 1965 Was Kept in Great Condition Throughout the Years Ready for the New Lease Holders to Grow with the Up and Coming City of Charlotte.

This 1,234 Sq Feet House Feaures:

* Driveway Off Street Parking
* Upgraded Light Fixtures Throughout
* New Granite Countertops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances Included For Your Comfort!
* Fire Place
* New Custom Cabinets
* Barn Style Doors
* Spacious Bedrooms

This Awesome House Is Located Minutes From Noda & Plaza-Midwood which are Growing Neighborhoods Equipped with a Plethora of Restaurants & Bars to Enjoy Your Leisure Time After A Long Day of Work! Close to Eastway Park, Country Club Heights, Plaza Road and N Tryon!

(SE HABLA ESPANOL)

To Submit an Application or Schedule a Showing Visit our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 McMillan St have any available units?
3913 McMillan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 McMillan St have?
Some of 3913 McMillan St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 McMillan St currently offering any rent specials?
3913 McMillan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 McMillan St pet-friendly?
No, 3913 McMillan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3913 McMillan St offer parking?
Yes, 3913 McMillan St offers parking.
Does 3913 McMillan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 McMillan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 McMillan St have a pool?
No, 3913 McMillan St does not have a pool.
Does 3913 McMillan St have accessible units?
No, 3913 McMillan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 McMillan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 McMillan St does not have units with dishwashers.

