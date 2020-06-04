All apartments in Charlotte
3908 Wilgrove Way Drive
3908 Wilgrove Way Drive

3908 Wilgrove Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Wilgrove Way Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**REDUCED PRICE** of 50% off the first full month of rent, remainder of lease will be at the original price of $1300 per month. Tenant must qualify with income based on the original price of $1300. - Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath house located in the Old Stone Crossing Subdivision! This two-story home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and a gas fireplace in the great room, ample amounts of kitchen counter space and storage, formal dining area off the kitchen, spacious bedrooms upstairs, private backyard area and so much more! Pets are conditional with a $350 non refundable pet fee.

(RLNE5582758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive have any available units?
3908 Wilgrove Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Wilgrove Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive offer parking?
No, 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive have a pool?
No, 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3908 Wilgrove Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
