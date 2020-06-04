3908 Wilgrove Way Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**REDUCED PRICE** of 50% off the first full month of rent, remainder of lease will be at the original price of $1300 per month. Tenant must qualify with income based on the original price of $1300. - Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath house located in the Old Stone Crossing Subdivision! This two-story home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and a gas fireplace in the great room, ample amounts of kitchen counter space and storage, formal dining area off the kitchen, spacious bedrooms upstairs, private backyard area and so much more! Pets are conditional with a $350 non refundable pet fee.



(RLNE5582758)