Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3908 Crestridge Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

3908 Crestridge Drive

3908 Crestridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Crestridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
3908 Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3908 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Crestridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Crestridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3908 Crestridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3908 Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Crestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Crestridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3908 Crestridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3908 Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Crestridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 Crestridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3908 Crestridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

