3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

This gorgeous, two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with awesome features!



The living room is accented with a fireplace that naturally highlights the hardwood flooring. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including stove, dishwasher and microwave. Lovely granite counter tops provide the perfect finishing touch! The dining room features hardwood flooring and the half-bath completes the down stairs living area. Make your way upstairs to find the master bedroom, three bedrooms, and two full baths.



Enjoy the fresh air on your front porch or on your rear patio!



Access to community amenities are included in the monthly rent. These amenities include an Olympic pool, exercise room, play area and tennis court.



Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**