Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:52 PM

3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway

3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway · (877) 751-1677
Location

3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
This gorgeous, two-story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home comes with awesome features!

The living room is accented with a fireplace that naturally highlights the hardwood flooring. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including stove, dishwasher and microwave. Lovely granite counter tops provide the perfect finishing touch! The dining room features hardwood flooring and the half-bath completes the down stairs living area. Make your way upstairs to find the master bedroom, three bedrooms, and two full baths.

Enjoy the fresh air on your front porch or on your rear patio!

Access to community amenities are included in the monthly rent. These amenities include an Olympic pool, exercise room, play area and tennis court.

Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have any available units?
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have?
Some of 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway offer parking?
No, 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway has a pool.
Does 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3907 Caldwell Ridge Parkway has units with dishwashers.
