Nice 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch style home in the Cotswold area. Neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout. Large open living area with tons of natural light. Formal dining area open to the living room. Spacious kitchen with room for a breakfast table. 3 good sized bedrooms. Master has 2 closets and full bath with stand-up shower. Large rocking chair front porch. Storage building in the back. Only a few minutes to South Park & short drive to Uptown. Great access to US-74
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have any available units?
3843 Litchfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 Litchfield Rd have?
Some of 3843 Litchfield Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Litchfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Litchfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Litchfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 Litchfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd offer parking?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have a pool?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.