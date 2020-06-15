3843 Litchfield Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch style home in the Cotswold area. Neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout. Large open living area with tons of natural light. Formal dining area open to the living room. Spacious kitchen with room for a breakfast table. 3 good sized bedrooms. Master has 2 closets and full bath with stand-up shower. Large rocking chair front porch. Storage building in the back. Only a few minutes to South Park & short drive to Uptown. Great access to US-74