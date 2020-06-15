All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3843 Litchfield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3843 Litchfield Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3843 Litchfield Rd

3843 Litchfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3843 Litchfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch style home in the Cotswold area. Neutral paint and hardwood floors throughout. Large open living area with tons of natural light. Formal dining area open to the living room. Spacious kitchen with room for a breakfast table. 3 good sized bedrooms. Master has 2 closets and full bath with stand-up shower. Large rocking chair front porch. Storage building in the back. Only a few minutes to South Park & short drive to Uptown. Great access to US-74

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have any available units?
3843 Litchfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 Litchfield Rd have?
Some of 3843 Litchfield Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Litchfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Litchfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Litchfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 Litchfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd offer parking?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have a pool?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Litchfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 Litchfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte