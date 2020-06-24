3838 Crestridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful renovated all brick home in HOT Clanton Park. Conveniently located with easy access to I-77, only 4 miles to uptown, and less than 5 minutes away from South End. Lots of natural light. Everything has been carefully done for the new owner to enjoy. Open concept kitchen complete with new shaker style white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash. Washer and Dryer included. Throughout this home the original hardwood floors have been refinished and brought back to their original glory, also you will find new doors, hardware, blinds, recessive lighting, plumbing fixtures, neutral paint throughout inside and outside, newer roof, new windows, new gutters, new hot water heater, new HVAC and much more. This gorgeous home is situated on a flat lot with privacy.