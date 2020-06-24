All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM

3838 Crestridge Drive

3838 Crestridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3838 Crestridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful renovated all brick home in HOT Clanton Park. Conveniently located with easy access to I-77, only 4 miles to uptown, and less than 5 minutes away from South End. Lots of natural light. Everything has been carefully done for the new owner to enjoy. Open concept kitchen complete with new shaker style white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash. Washer and Dryer included. Throughout this home the original hardwood floors have been refinished and brought back to their original glory, also you will find new doors, hardware, blinds, recessive lighting, plumbing fixtures, neutral paint throughout inside and outside, newer roof, new windows, new gutters, new hot water heater, new HVAC and much more. This gorgeous home is situated on a flat lot with privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
3838 Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 Crestridge Drive have?
Some of 3838 Crestridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3838 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3838 Crestridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3838 Crestridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3838 Crestridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3838 Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3838 Crestridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 Crestridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3838 Crestridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3838 Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3838 Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 Crestridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

