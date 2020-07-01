3826 Fircrest Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful home minutes from Uptown Charlotte. The welcome of hardwood floors when entering make you feel right at Home! The kitchen features plenty of counter space for all your kitchen gadgets. The Master bedroom has his and her closets and plenty of space. A must see!

