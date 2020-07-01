All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3826 Fircrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3826 Fircrest Drive
Last updated November 18 2019 at 3:51 AM

3826 Fircrest Drive

3826 Fircrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Eagle Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3826 Fircrest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful home minutes from Uptown Charlotte. The welcome of hardwood floors when entering make you feel right at Home! The kitchen features plenty of counter space for all your kitchen gadgets. The Master bedroom has his and her closets and plenty of space. A must see!
Beautiful home minutes from Uptown Charlotte. The welcome of hardwood floors when entering make you feel right at Home! The kitchen features plenty of counter space for all your kitchen gadgets. The Master bedroom has his and her closets and plenty of space. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Fircrest Drive have any available units?
3826 Fircrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3826 Fircrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Fircrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Fircrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3826 Fircrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3826 Fircrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3826 Fircrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3826 Fircrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 Fircrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Fircrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3826 Fircrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Fircrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3826 Fircrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Fircrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 Fircrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3826 Fircrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3826 Fircrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte