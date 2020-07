Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious pool view unit in the back of complex. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms on upper lever each with own private bath. Hardwood flooring on most of main level, kitchen with mahogany finished cabinets, SS appliances & breakfast bar. 1 car garage. Conveniently located within minutes of Noda & uptown amenities.



Home is being painted 13th and 14th