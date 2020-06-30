All apartments in Charlotte
3813 Selwyn Avenue

3813 Selwyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Myers Park Classic 4BR+2BT Mid-Century Modern Split Level With Basement. Available June 4, 2020, with 4 BR Over 1800 SF & 400 SF Basement/Storage Area. "Pella" Replacement Windows Throughout. 2 Car Driveway plus On Street parking (2 Cars) Available. Enjoy The Hardwood Floors, Tile Baths & Loads Of Space. Lower Level Has A Laundry Station and Private Back Door Entrance. The Second Bath Is located directly next to the 4th Bedroom on the Lower Level. The Upstairs Level Has 3 Full Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. Toilets Are New In Both Bathrooms. The Main Level Has A Large Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. The Kitchen Opens To The Dining Room and Has A Glass Cooktop On Granite Counter Top, Built-In Oven, Dishwasher and Farm Sink. Refrigerator Is Included. Huge Back Patio Backs Up To 300 Ft. of Natural Woods. Tons of Restaurants, Walk To Pubs and Restaurants. Shopping Nearby Including Fabulous Southpark Mall. $ 60 application Fee Required per applicant. The property is occupied. Gas Heat, Gas Water Heater & Central Air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3813 Selwyn Avenue have any available units?
3813 Selwyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Selwyn Avenue have?
Some of 3813 Selwyn Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Selwyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Selwyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Selwyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Selwyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3813 Selwyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Selwyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 3813 Selwyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Selwyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Selwyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3813 Selwyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Selwyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3813 Selwyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Selwyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Selwyn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

