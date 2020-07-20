3737 Amber Meadows Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 4 BR bedroom & study room house with formal DR, Formal LR, large family room with gas fireplace. Home in prime location - North Charlotte, Highland Creek, Huntersville area. Great schools in North Mecklenburg county. Lovely front porch. Hardwood floor in foyer, powder room and kitchen. This house has a separate dining room ,separate family room and a large breakfast area. Kitchen with all black appliances -smooth top stove-oven, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, recessed lighting. Plenty of cabinets. study/office room downstairs. Downstairs half bath. Upstairs master bedroom vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet. Master bath double vanity, garden tub and separate shower.2nd and 3rd and 4th bedrooms are large as well. Washer/Dryer room with linen closet. Washer and dryer included! New paint. 2 Car garage with remote controls. Cul-de-sac lot. Easy access to I-485/I-77 and I-85. Close to concord mills mall/Northlake mall. Must see!