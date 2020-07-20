All apartments in Charlotte
3737 Amber Meadows Drive
Location

3737 Amber Meadows Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous 4 BR bedroom & study room house with formal DR, Formal LR, large family room with gas fireplace. Home in prime location - North Charlotte, Highland Creek, Huntersville area. Great schools in North Mecklenburg county. Lovely front porch. Hardwood floor in foyer, powder room and kitchen. This house has a separate dining room ,separate family room and a large breakfast area. Kitchen with all black appliances -smooth top stove-oven, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, recessed lighting. Plenty of cabinets. study/office room downstairs. Downstairs half bath. Upstairs master bedroom vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet. Master bath double vanity, garden tub and separate shower.2nd and 3rd and 4th bedrooms are large as well. Washer/Dryer room with linen closet. Washer and dryer included! New paint. 2 Car garage with remote controls. Cul-de-sac lot. Easy access to I-485/I-77 and I-85. Close to concord mills mall/Northlake mall. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 Amber Meadows Drive have any available units?
3737 Amber Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 Amber Meadows Drive have?
Some of 3737 Amber Meadows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 Amber Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3737 Amber Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 Amber Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3737 Amber Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3737 Amber Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3737 Amber Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 3737 Amber Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 Amber Meadows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 Amber Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 3737 Amber Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3737 Amber Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 3737 Amber Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 Amber Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 Amber Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
