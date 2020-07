Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Spacious upgraded home ready to move in! Formal dining room off of entry. Kitchen with stainless appliances open into family room with fireplace. Wood flooring on entire first floor. Master suite with vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, private bath with dual vanities, tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms are oversized. Fenced private backyard with fire pit. Near dining, shopping and 485.