Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

3720 Tuckaseegee Rd

3720 Tuckaseegee Road · (305) 397-7156
Location

3720 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Fully furnished and completely remodeled ground level unit of a vertical duplex with 24/7 keypad access. Additional $200mo flat rate bill for all utilities + 400mps internet.
This unit is only 6 minutes from center city Uptown, the CLT airport, and also comes with everything needed from furniture to pots, pans, and bathroom towels. It’s a great spot especially for businessmen. This unit has high speed internet, a full size washer/dryer, 55” smart tv w/ a soundbar, and also a small patio and yard. It has parking for up to 3 vehicles and is also great for public transportation with a bus stop across the street. It is very close to ALL CLT sports stadiums, great dining & late night entertainment, two CLT famous coffee hubs & beautiful greenway parks. Other great places like NODA, Southend, & Plaza Midwood are only 8 minutes away.

Pricing is based on a 12 mo. lease. Only first month and security deposit is due to start renting! Save at least $1400 upfront compared to other listings. 6mo. and month to month rentals are available at a higher rate.

Your non-smoking, 2 bedroom unit has a fully equipped new kitchen (including pots & pans, coffee maker, toaster, plates, utensils, etc.), fridge and dishwasher. Bedroom 1 has a queen size bed, Bedroom 2 has a full size bed. Both beds have gel-topped mattresses for a very comfortable nights sleep.

This place is perfect! There is a large Walmart Supercenter and Planet Fitness gym right down the street. Other shopping areas like Whole Foods and Target are approximately 8 minutes away.

Please feel free to contact for any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd have any available units?
3720 Tuckaseegee Rd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd have?
Some of 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Tuckaseegee Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd does offer parking.
Does 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd have a pool?
No, 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd have accessible units?
No, 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Tuckaseegee Rd has units with dishwashers.
