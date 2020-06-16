3720 Tuckaseegee Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Fully furnished and completely remodeled ground level unit of a vertical duplex with 24/7 keypad access. Additional $200mo flat rate bill for all utilities + 400mps internet.

This unit is only 6 minutes from center city Uptown, the CLT airport, and also comes with everything needed from furniture to pots, pans, and bathroom towels. It’s a great spot especially for businessmen. This unit has high speed internet, a full size washer/dryer, 55” smart tv w/ a soundbar, and also a small patio and yard. It has parking for up to 3 vehicles and is also great for public transportation with a bus stop across the street. It is very close to ALL CLT sports stadiums, great dining & late night entertainment, two CLT famous coffee hubs & beautiful greenway parks. Other great places like NODA, Southend, & Plaza Midwood are only 8 minutes away.



Pricing is based on a 12 mo. lease. Only first month and security deposit is due to start renting! Save at least $1400 upfront compared to other listings. 6mo. and month to month rentals are available at a higher rate.



Your non-smoking, 2 bedroom unit has a fully equipped new kitchen (including pots & pans, coffee maker, toaster, plates, utensils, etc.), fridge and dishwasher. Bedroom 1 has a queen size bed, Bedroom 2 has a full size bed. Both beds have gel-topped mattresses for a very comfortable nights sleep.



This place is perfect! There is a large Walmart Supercenter and Planet Fitness gym right down the street. Other shopping areas like Whole Foods and Target are approximately 8 minutes away.



