3717 Smokerise Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE APRIL 15: Sliders to deck from every room! Golf course view! Remodeled ranch home in popular Raintree in So.Charlotte--offers golf course, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts & more! 2100 s.f. home is on a 1/2 acre tucked away lot with golf course views. It has 4 BRs, 2 full baths and an oversized 2-car garage. Spacious modern kitchen features granite countertops, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and center island. Bathrooms are completely upgraded, oversized shower with glass and tile. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Lovely views from the kitchen, den, master bedroom and secondary bedrooms which all have direct access to the expansive rear deck. Lots of mature trees for privacy. Combination living room dining room with stone hearth. There is an additional cozy den. 2-car oversized garage is perfect for your golf cart or workshop and it has additional flex room & storage! Yard has fence.