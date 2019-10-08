All apartments in Charlotte
3717 Smokerise Hill Drive
3717 Smokerise Hill Drive

3717 Smokerise Hill Dr
Location

3717 Smokerise Hill Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE APRIL 15: Sliders to deck from every room! Golf course view! Remodeled ranch home in popular Raintree in So.Charlotte--offers golf course, clubhouse, pool, tennis courts & more! 2100 s.f. home is on a 1/2 acre tucked away lot with golf course views. It has 4 BRs, 2 full baths and an oversized 2-car garage. Spacious modern kitchen features granite countertops, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and center island. Bathrooms are completely upgraded, oversized shower with glass and tile. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Lovely views from the kitchen, den, master bedroom and secondary bedrooms which all have direct access to the expansive rear deck. Lots of mature trees for privacy. Combination living room dining room with stone hearth. There is an additional cozy den. 2-car oversized garage is perfect for your golf cart or workshop and it has additional flex room & storage! Yard has fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have any available units?
3717 Smokerise Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have?
Some of 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Smokerise Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
