3717 Smokerise Hill Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic remodeled home in the community of Raintree in popular South Charlotte. Raintree offers golf course, clubhouse, pool, tennic courts and more! This wonderful 2100 s.f. ranch home is on a 1/2 acre, tucked away lot with golf course views. It has 4 BRs, 2 full baths and an oversized 2-car garage. Spacious modern kitchen features granite countertops, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and center island. Bathrooms are completely upgraded, oversized shower with glass and tile. Stunning hardwood floors are throughout the home. You will love the views from the kitchen, den, master bedroom and secondary bedrooms which all have access to the expansive rear deck. Lots of mature trees for privacy. Combination living room dining room with stone hearth. There is also an additional cozy den with modern flair. 2-car oversized garage is perfect for your golf cart or workshop. Has flex space and storage! Yard has fence. (More photos will be added soon.)



