3717 Smokerise Hill Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:17 PM

3717 Smokerise Hill Drive

3717 Smokerise Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Smokerise Hill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic remodeled home in the community of Raintree in popular South Charlotte. Raintree offers golf course, clubhouse, pool, tennic courts and more! This wonderful 2100 s.f. ranch home is on a 1/2 acre, tucked away lot with golf course views. It has 4 BRs, 2 full baths and an oversized 2-car garage. Spacious modern kitchen features granite countertops, soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and center island. Bathrooms are completely upgraded, oversized shower with glass and tile. Stunning hardwood floors are throughout the home. You will love the views from the kitchen, den, master bedroom and secondary bedrooms which all have access to the expansive rear deck. Lots of mature trees for privacy. Combination living room dining room with stone hearth. There is also an additional cozy den with modern flair. 2-car oversized garage is perfect for your golf cart or workshop. Has flex space and storage! Yard has fence. (More photos will be added soon.)

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have any available units?
3717 Smokerise Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have?
Some of 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Smokerise Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Smokerise Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
