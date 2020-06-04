All apartments in Charlotte
3649 Warp Street

Location

3649 Warp Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 BR Condo in NODA at The Renaissance For Rent! - Incredible 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom condo at The Renaissance available for immediate move in. Modern color throughout and new carpet! 2 story ceilings in the great room opens into kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, large pantry and abundant cabinetry. Washer/Dryer included. Master BR on the main level w/large master bathroom including jetted garden tub. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, full bathroom and large loft with office niche. Roof top terrace is great for entertaining!! 1 car garage included! Fantastic community pool!! Call today to set your appointment, 704-814-0461.

(RLNE1857544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

