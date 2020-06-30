3634 Densmore Drive

Amenities

Brick Ranch in Desirable Windsor Park. Hardwoods Throughout, New Vinyl in Kitchen and Master, Hardwood Look Vinyl in Bonus Room/Den. TWO Entertaining Areas - A Formal Living Room w/ COSMETIC ONLY Fireplace & Separate Informal Den/Bonus Room off Large Eat-In-Kitchen w/, Dishwasher, Stove & Refrigerator. Three Generous Bedrooms, Two Full Baths, Master has FULL Private Bath & Nice Size Closet. The Informal Entertainment Area opens to Patio & Private Fenced Backyard. Laundry Room Large Enough for W/D & Storage. Additional Storage Space in Back Yard Shed. Close to Downtown, Harris Blvd. Independence, Shopping, Restaurants & Grocery Stores. Application Process attached to MLS link.