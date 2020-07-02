3623 Fagan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come take a look at this Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home. Located in the Firestone - Garden Park community.Cose to I-85,Minutes from Uptown. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a April 19, 2019 Move - In.



This Home Features:



*Kitchen come with Gas stove and Fridge for your comfort

*Living room with a stone wood burning fire place

*Utility room with washer and dryer connections

*Central Air & Heat

*Driveway

*Large fenced in backyard great for entertaining family and friends



This property WONT LAST !! To schedule a appointment please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net Please visit our website www.rent777.com for additional listings.



PETS ALLOWED!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Oakdale Elementary School

Ranson Middle School

West Charlotte High School