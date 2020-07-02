All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:23 AM

3623 Fagan Way

3623 Fagan Way · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Fagan Way, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a look at this Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home. Located in the Firestone - Garden Park community.Cose to I-85,Minutes from Uptown. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a April 19, 2019 Move - In.

This Home Features:

*Kitchen come with Gas stove and Fridge for your comfort
*Living room with a stone wood burning fire place
*Utility room with washer and dryer connections
*Central Air & Heat
*Driveway
*Large fenced in backyard great for entertaining family and friends

This property WONT LAST !! To schedule a appointment please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net Please visit our website www.rent777.com for additional listings.

PETS ALLOWED!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Oakdale Elementary School
Ranson Middle School
West Charlotte High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Fagan Way have any available units?
3623 Fagan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 Fagan Way have?
Some of 3623 Fagan Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Fagan Way currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Fagan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Fagan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 Fagan Way is pet friendly.
Does 3623 Fagan Way offer parking?
No, 3623 Fagan Way does not offer parking.
Does 3623 Fagan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Fagan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Fagan Way have a pool?
No, 3623 Fagan Way does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Fagan Way have accessible units?
No, 3623 Fagan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Fagan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 Fagan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
