3620 Speer Blvd

Charming Townhome Located in the Oakhurst Community ! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome features: kitchen includes a large island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring in the main living space, open floor plan, ceiling fans, neutral color throughout, walk-in closet, dual vanities in master bath including ceramic flooring, 2 car garage and a large deck/balcony off the back. Quick drive to Uptown and so much more! Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds, only one small pet will be considered. Washer and dryer included. Tenants responsible for all utilities.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4805411)