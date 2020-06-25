All apartments in Charlotte
3620 Speer Blvd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3620 Speer Blvd

3620 Speer Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3620 Speer Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Townhome Located in the Oakhurst Community ! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome features: kitchen includes a large island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring in the main living space, open floor plan, ceiling fans, neutral color throughout, walk-in closet, dual vanities in master bath including ceramic flooring, 2 car garage and a large deck/balcony off the back. Quick drive to Uptown and so much more! Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds, only one small pet will be considered. Washer and dryer included. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE4805411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Speer Blvd have any available units?
3620 Speer Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 Speer Blvd have?
Some of 3620 Speer Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 Speer Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Speer Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Speer Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 Speer Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3620 Speer Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3620 Speer Blvd offers parking.
Does 3620 Speer Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 Speer Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Speer Blvd have a pool?
No, 3620 Speer Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Speer Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3620 Speer Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Speer Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Speer Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
