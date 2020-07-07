All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:25 PM

3615 Archer Avenue

3615 Archer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Archer Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Edgebrook subdivision. This home enjoys hardwood flooring, fresh paint, new lighting and hardware, new floor in the kitchen and bonus room. Laundry and extra storage are set up in a separate room. This home located on a quiet street is just moments away from 77 to make your commute easy. Fenced yard and off street parking.

No Section 8 vouchers accepted. No Pets. Non smoking only.

Applications completed on line at forterei.com $30 application fee per applicant. We pull credit, background and history of eviction reports.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Archer Avenue have any available units?
3615 Archer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3615 Archer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Archer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Archer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Archer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3615 Archer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Archer Avenue offers parking.
Does 3615 Archer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Archer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Archer Avenue have a pool?
No, 3615 Archer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Archer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3615 Archer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Archer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Archer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Archer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Archer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

