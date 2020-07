Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Great location with easy access to I 85, I 485, I 77. Close to retail, business and UNCC. Large rooms. 2 story great room. Master bedroom has nice walk in shower along with garden tub. Large laundry room with sink. Wonderful deck overlooking treed backyard and also screened in gazebo area on deck. Great place to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or evening grilling. NO pets.