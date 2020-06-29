3611 Trappers Run Drive

Amenities

Full Brick Ranch-3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Matthews on Cul-De-Sac Street w Covered Parking - GREAT MATTHEWS LOCATION on Cul De Sac- This all-brick ranch in Brickfield Plantation has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & a little over 1600 sq ft of living space. Home features vaulted ceilings in the living room, a spacious family room and an open, eat-in kitchen with ceiling fans throughout. Very open concept with lots of light! Master suite features a trey ceiling, walk-in closet & master bath has dual vanities. The patio and Morning Room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Fenced backyard! NEWER CARPET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & DISHWASHER. NO Pets. Call today for your tour! Visit www.CharlottePM.com to apply today!.



No Pets Allowed



