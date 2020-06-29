All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3611 Trappers Run Drive

3611 Trappers Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3611 Trappers Run Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Full Brick Ranch-3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Matthews on Cul-De-Sac Street w Covered Parking - GREAT MATTHEWS LOCATION on Cul De Sac- This all-brick ranch in Brickfield Plantation has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, & a little over 1600 sq ft of living space. Home features vaulted ceilings in the living room, a spacious family room and an open, eat-in kitchen with ceiling fans throughout. Very open concept with lots of light! Master suite features a trey ceiling, walk-in closet & master bath has dual vanities. The patio and Morning Room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Fenced backyard! NEWER CARPET, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & DISHWASHER. NO Pets. Call today for your tour! Visit www.CharlottePM.com to apply today!.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5351270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Trappers Run Drive have any available units?
3611 Trappers Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 Trappers Run Drive have?
Some of 3611 Trappers Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 Trappers Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Trappers Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Trappers Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3611 Trappers Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3611 Trappers Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3611 Trappers Run Drive offers parking.
Does 3611 Trappers Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Trappers Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Trappers Run Drive have a pool?
No, 3611 Trappers Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Trappers Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 3611 Trappers Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Trappers Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 Trappers Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
