All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3580 North Davidson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3580 North Davidson St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3580 North Davidson St

3580 North Davidson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3580 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Sohos little sister is located in North Charlottes historic mill village 2 miles from Uptown on North Davidson Street. NoDa is now the home to the Citys best collection of galleries and performance venues; some of the funkiest full service restaurants including authentic Cajun cooking, Southwest cuisine, a Creative pizza eatery and more. Check out Gallery Crawl twice a month to experience NoDas unique street scene.

Available as a fully furnished all inclusive short term/ corporate / vacation rental with all energy, gas, water, wifi internet, extended basic channels, washer & dryer in unit.

Trendy 2 Master Bedroom with Terrace, Community Pool, & Walking Trails Right on North Davidson Street in the NoDa Arts District!!!!

Hard to find attached One Car garage + One parking space + Street Parking w/in 3 miles from Uptown.

Walk to great restaurants like Amelies open 24 hours a day! Pool and convenience store right downstairs. Walk to shopping, cultural events, live music, theatre, bars, YMCA, or bike to work Uptown. You can do it all.

Pet Friendly lifestyle amenities (3 blocks from The DOG Bar).

Walk in closet in each Master. Larger Master has His & Hers Closets! Tons of Attic & Garage space for all of your treasures.

Available as an all inclusive fully Furnished Rental.

Cancellation Policy:
Full return of rental deposit and 50% of rental payment if cancellation occurs prior to 45 days of lease date.
Full return of rental deposit if cancellation occurs prior to 30 days of lease date.

Pets: One Well Trained Dog is Considered based upon pre approval, Acceptance of Lease Terms, and Pet Fee.

Please Contact Owner Grayson Directly with Rental Dates, Purpose of Rental, and Questions.

Thank you for your interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3580 North Davidson St have any available units?
3580 North Davidson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3580 North Davidson St have?
Some of 3580 North Davidson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3580 North Davidson St currently offering any rent specials?
3580 North Davidson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3580 North Davidson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3580 North Davidson St is pet friendly.
Does 3580 North Davidson St offer parking?
Yes, 3580 North Davidson St offers parking.
Does 3580 North Davidson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3580 North Davidson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3580 North Davidson St have a pool?
Yes, 3580 North Davidson St has a pool.
Does 3580 North Davidson St have accessible units?
No, 3580 North Davidson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3580 North Davidson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3580 North Davidson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte