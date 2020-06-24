3580 North Davidson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access media room

Sohos little sister is located in North Charlottes historic mill village 2 miles from Uptown on North Davidson Street. NoDa is now the home to the Citys best collection of galleries and performance venues; some of the funkiest full service restaurants including authentic Cajun cooking, Southwest cuisine, a Creative pizza eatery and more. Check out Gallery Crawl twice a month to experience NoDas unique street scene.



Available as a fully furnished all inclusive short term/ corporate / vacation rental with all energy, gas, water, wifi internet, extended basic channels, washer & dryer in unit.



Trendy 2 Master Bedroom with Terrace, Community Pool, & Walking Trails Right on North Davidson Street in the NoDa Arts District!!!!



Hard to find attached One Car garage + One parking space + Street Parking w/in 3 miles from Uptown.



Walk to great restaurants like Amelies open 24 hours a day! Pool and convenience store right downstairs. Walk to shopping, cultural events, live music, theatre, bars, YMCA, or bike to work Uptown. You can do it all.



Pet Friendly lifestyle amenities (3 blocks from The DOG Bar).



Walk in closet in each Master. Larger Master has His & Hers Closets! Tons of Attic & Garage space for all of your treasures.



Available as an all inclusive fully Furnished Rental.



Cancellation Policy:

Full return of rental deposit and 50% of rental payment if cancellation occurs prior to 45 days of lease date.

Full return of rental deposit if cancellation occurs prior to 30 days of lease date.



Pets: One Well Trained Dog is Considered based upon pre approval, Acceptance of Lease Terms, and Pet Fee.



Please Contact Owner Grayson Directly with Rental Dates, Purpose of Rental, and Questions.



Thank you for your interest!