Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

3566 N Davidson Street

3566 North Davidson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3566 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EXCITING NODA District continues to expand and evolve into a well rounded market area connecting Center City Charlotte and The University City Market Areas. With the Blue Line Lightrail extension between Uptown Charlotte and UNC Charlotte Campus, this location is ideal for office or retail uses. This Condo Suite combines two units to form a 1,362 sq ft space. Currently used as office and could be separated back into two individual units for an end-user or for investment rental. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transportation and lots of residential. Do Not disturb tenants or Owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3566 N Davidson Street have any available units?
3566 N Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3566 N Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3566 N Davidson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3566 N Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3566 N Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3566 N Davidson Street offer parking?
No, 3566 N Davidson Street does not offer parking.
Does 3566 N Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3566 N Davidson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3566 N Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 3566 N Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3566 N Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 3566 N Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3566 N Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3566 N Davidson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3566 N Davidson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3566 N Davidson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
