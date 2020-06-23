3566 N Davidson Street

Amenities

EXCITING NODA District continues to expand and evolve into a well rounded market area connecting Center City Charlotte and The University City Market Areas. With the Blue Line Lightrail extension between Uptown Charlotte and UNC Charlotte Campus, this location is ideal for office or retail uses. This Condo Suite combines two units to form a 1,362 sq ft space. Currently used as office and could be separated back into two individual units for an end-user or for investment rental. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, public transportation and lots of residential. Do Not disturb tenants or Owners.