Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3553 Calpella Court
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

3553 Calpella Court

3553 Calpella Court · No Longer Available
Location

3553 Calpella Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home in Concord Mills Area - Newly renovated Town Home in The Concord Mills Area . Home includes hardwood flooring downstairs carpeting upstairs. Located in Mill Creek. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Neighborhood amenities include pool and walking trail. It comes with the Great Room with Fireplace. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Outside storage in patio area. 2 Bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Private location near end of complex. Walking distance to Concord Mills Mall.

I 85 N to Exit 49, concord Mills. TL on Concord Mills. TL on Derita. Derita becomes Odell School Road. Right on Carolina Lilly Lane. Right on Calpella Ct. Town home is on left towards back of Complex.

(RLNE2170324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 Calpella Court have any available units?
3553 Calpella Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3553 Calpella Court have?
Some of 3553 Calpella Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 Calpella Court currently offering any rent specials?
3553 Calpella Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 Calpella Court pet-friendly?
No, 3553 Calpella Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3553 Calpella Court offer parking?
No, 3553 Calpella Court does not offer parking.
Does 3553 Calpella Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3553 Calpella Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 Calpella Court have a pool?
Yes, 3553 Calpella Court has a pool.
Does 3553 Calpella Court have accessible units?
No, 3553 Calpella Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 Calpella Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3553 Calpella Court has units with dishwashers.
