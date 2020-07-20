3553 Calpella Court

Amenities

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home in Concord Mills Area - Newly renovated Town Home in The Concord Mills Area . Home includes hardwood flooring downstairs carpeting upstairs. Located in Mill Creek. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Neighborhood amenities include pool and walking trail. It comes with the Great Room with Fireplace. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Outside storage in patio area. 2 Bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Private location near end of complex. Walking distance to Concord Mills Mall.



I 85 N to Exit 49, concord Mills. TL on Concord Mills. TL on Derita. Derita becomes Odell School Road. Right on Carolina Lilly Lane. Right on Calpella Ct. Town home is on left towards back of Complex.



(RLNE2170324)