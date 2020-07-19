All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

Location

3525 Dashiel Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property will be rented in current condition unless otherwise noted. Please contact Park Avenue Properties for additional details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Dashiel Drive have any available units?
3525 Dashiel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Dashiel Drive have?
Some of 3525 Dashiel Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Dashiel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Dashiel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Dashiel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Dashiel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3525 Dashiel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Dashiel Drive offers parking.
Does 3525 Dashiel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Dashiel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Dashiel Drive have a pool?
No, 3525 Dashiel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Dashiel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3525 Dashiel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Dashiel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Dashiel Drive has units with dishwashers.
