3522 Deborah Street

Property is conveniently located close to I-485 and Providence Rd with all the amenities at the new Waverly development has to offer. You can visit http://www.waverlyclt.com for updates and activities. There are plenty of other shopping and restaurants close by. Biker/walker enthusiasts can check out Purser-Hulsey Park https://www.matthewsnc.gov/facilityview.aspx?fid=54 or other parks in close proximity like McKee Rd Community...If you have school children please contact school district to verify, but current assignments are McKee Road Elementary, Jay M Robinson Middle and Providence High. Call this place your home today!