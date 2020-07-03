All apartments in Charlotte
3522 Deborah Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

3522 Deborah Street

3522 Deborah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Deborah Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Property is conveniently located close to I-485 and Providence Rd with all the amenities at the new Waverly development has to offer. You can visit http://www.waverlyclt.com for updates and activities. There are plenty of other shopping and restaurants close by. Biker/walker enthusiasts can check out Purser-Hulsey Park https://www.matthewsnc.gov/facilityview.aspx?fid=54 or other parks in close proximity like McKee Rd Community...If you have school children please contact school district to verify, but current assignments are McKee Road Elementary, Jay M Robinson Middle and Providence High. Call this place your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Deborah Street have any available units?
3522 Deborah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3522 Deborah Street currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Deborah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Deborah Street pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Deborah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3522 Deborah Street offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Deborah Street offers parking.
Does 3522 Deborah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Deborah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Deborah Street have a pool?
No, 3522 Deborah Street does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Deborah Street have accessible units?
No, 3522 Deborah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Deborah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 Deborah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3522 Deborah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3522 Deborah Street does not have units with air conditioning.

