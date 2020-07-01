All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 352 Skyland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
352 Skyland Ave
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

352 Skyland Ave

352 Skyland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

352 Skyland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Minutes from Uptown! Great Location! Great Price! - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom has been renovated with NEW appliances, laminate flooring, fresh paint, new locks/fixtures, and more! Walk in to living area with bonus room accented with a custom Picture window that provides vast natural light. Kitchen is updated with new stove, new fridge, and allows enough space for an additional dining area. 3 Spacious bedrooms with Hardwood flooring provide ample closet space. Screened in back porch overlooks a wooded, private backyard that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Please call today, 704.488.7897 to set your appointment!

(RLNE5637132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Skyland Ave have any available units?
352 Skyland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 Skyland Ave have?
Some of 352 Skyland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 Skyland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
352 Skyland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Skyland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 352 Skyland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 352 Skyland Ave offer parking?
No, 352 Skyland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 352 Skyland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 Skyland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Skyland Ave have a pool?
No, 352 Skyland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 352 Skyland Ave have accessible units?
No, 352 Skyland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Skyland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 Skyland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte