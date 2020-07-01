352 Skyland Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Minutes from Uptown! Great Location! Great Price! - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom has been renovated with NEW appliances, laminate flooring, fresh paint, new locks/fixtures, and more! Walk in to living area with bonus room accented with a custom Picture window that provides vast natural light. Kitchen is updated with new stove, new fridge, and allows enough space for an additional dining area. 3 Spacious bedrooms with Hardwood flooring provide ample closet space. Screened in back porch overlooks a wooded, private backyard that is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Please call today, 704.488.7897 to set your appointment!



(RLNE5637132)