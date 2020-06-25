3511 Sudbury Rd

Amenities

3 Bedroom in Windsor Park - Located Desirable Windsor Park Subdivision, is a beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Home. Refinished Hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new carpet in the den are just a few upgrades in this spacious property. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Dining off the kitchen that leads to a large den with gas log fireplace and built-in shelves. Rear deck with ramp looks out to a secluded backyard. Washer/Dryer Connections is the utility room.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3764441)