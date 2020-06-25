All apartments in Charlotte
3511 Sudbury Rd
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

3511 Sudbury Rd

3511 Sudbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

3511 Sudbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom in Windsor Park - Located Desirable Windsor Park Subdivision, is a beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Home. Refinished Hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new carpet in the den are just a few upgrades in this spacious property. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Dining off the kitchen that leads to a large den with gas log fireplace and built-in shelves. Rear deck with ramp looks out to a secluded backyard. Washer/Dryer Connections is the utility room.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3764441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Sudbury Rd have any available units?
3511 Sudbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Sudbury Rd have?
Some of 3511 Sudbury Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Sudbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Sudbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Sudbury Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Sudbury Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3511 Sudbury Rd offer parking?
No, 3511 Sudbury Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3511 Sudbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Sudbury Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Sudbury Rd have a pool?
No, 3511 Sudbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Sudbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 3511 Sudbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Sudbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Sudbury Rd has units with dishwashers.
