Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane

3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
You will absolutely adore this beautiful, well maintained, 3 bed, 2.5 bath incl a 2 car garage located in desirable Matthews, NC. Beautiful hardwoods welcome you as you enter this delightful open floor plan which is great for gatherings & entertaining. Upstairs includes a loft & the laundry room. You will enjoy outdoor living w/ this over-sized patio which backs up to a wooded area for privacy. Complex includes a pool, cabana, attractive curb appeal throughout & security cameras at the entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane have any available units?
3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane have?
Some of 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

