3509 Summerfield Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

You will absolutely adore this beautiful, well maintained, 3 bed, 2.5 bath incl a 2 car garage located in desirable Matthews, NC. Beautiful hardwoods welcome you as you enter this delightful open floor plan which is great for gatherings & entertaining. Upstairs includes a loft & the laundry room. You will enjoy outdoor living w/ this over-sized patio which backs up to a wooded area for privacy. Complex includes a pool, cabana, attractive curb appeal throughout & security cameras at the entrance.