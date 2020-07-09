All apartments in Charlotte
3500 Rosedown Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:59 PM

3500 Rosedown Drive

3500 Rosedown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Rosedown Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 2-Story Matthews home on cul-de-sac lot. Combination family room and dining room, eat in kitchen with glass slider to covered patio. Three bedrooms up with full bath in the hall. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with on-suite bath, garden tub and dual sinks, sky light adds brightness to the space, walk in master closet. Established landscape, private fenced yard with storage building. Oversized covered patio with extended & lighted composite deck. Oversized 1 car garage with storage shelving. Well maintained home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Rosedown Drive have any available units?
3500 Rosedown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3500 Rosedown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Rosedown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Rosedown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Rosedown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3500 Rosedown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Rosedown Drive offers parking.
Does 3500 Rosedown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Rosedown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Rosedown Drive have a pool?
No, 3500 Rosedown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Rosedown Drive have accessible units?
No, 3500 Rosedown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Rosedown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Rosedown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Rosedown Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 Rosedown Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

