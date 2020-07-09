3500 Rosedown Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 2-Story Matthews home on cul-de-sac lot. Combination family room and dining room, eat in kitchen with glass slider to covered patio. Three bedrooms up with full bath in the hall. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling with on-suite bath, garden tub and dual sinks, sky light adds brightness to the space, walk in master closet. Established landscape, private fenced yard with storage building. Oversized covered patio with extended & lighted composite deck. Oversized 1 car garage with storage shelving. Well maintained home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/1/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.