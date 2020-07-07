All apartments in Charlotte
3441 Commonwealth Avenue
3441 Commonwealth Avenue

3441 Commonwealth Avenue
Location

3441 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable Newly Renovated Commonwealth Park Duplex - This recently renovated duplex in Commonwealth Park has all the charm of a quiet wooded neighborhood while being 1 mile away from the fun of the Plaza midwood/Central Avenue area. Brand new appliances along with top-notch finishings in both the kitchen and bathroom make this a perfect home for an immediate move. This unit is the smaller of the two but we are also offering 1201 Goodwin Avenue adjacent. This is also a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom but at a slightly lower priced point because of its size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
3441 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 3441 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3441 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3441 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3441 Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 3441 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 3441 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3441 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3441 Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

