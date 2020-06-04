3432 Sargeant Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with fenced rear yard. - This Ranch home has 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. It has a large living room with a floor to ceiling window with hardwood floors. All bedrooms are spacious with hardwood floors and new energy efficient windows. The bathroom has been remolded with nice new tile and new linoleum flooring. Kitchen also has new flooring and is equipped with refrigerator and stove. Fenced in back yard, central air/gas heat and washer connection with gas dryer hook up.



Take I-77 to Clanton Road exit. Take a right on Clanton road and head away from town. Take a right on Sargeant Drive. Home is on the left.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5685073)