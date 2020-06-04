All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3432 Sargeant Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with fenced rear yard. - This Ranch home has 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. It has a large living room with a floor to ceiling window with hardwood floors. All bedrooms are spacious with hardwood floors and new energy efficient windows. The bathroom has been remolded with nice new tile and new linoleum flooring. Kitchen also has new flooring and is equipped with refrigerator and stove. Fenced in back yard, central air/gas heat and washer connection with gas dryer hook up.

Take I-77 to Clanton Road exit. Take a right on Clanton road and head away from town. Take a right on Sargeant Drive. Home is on the left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Sargeant Drive have any available units?
3432 Sargeant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 Sargeant Drive have?
Some of 3432 Sargeant Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Sargeant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Sargeant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Sargeant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3432 Sargeant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3432 Sargeant Drive offer parking?
No, 3432 Sargeant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3432 Sargeant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 Sargeant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Sargeant Drive have a pool?
No, 3432 Sargeant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3432 Sargeant Drive have accessible units?
No, 3432 Sargeant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Sargeant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3432 Sargeant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

