All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3424 Avalon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3424 Avalon Avenue
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:05 AM

3424 Avalon Avenue

3424 Avalon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3424 Avalon Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located minutes away from Uptown Charlotte - hot and coming Enderly Park home available for move in! Cozy living room with lots of natural light throughout the home. Spacious kitchen with appliances included and ample cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms! No carpets throughout! Larger baseboards, window casings and new paint give this home the luxury feel. Call us today to schedule a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 Avalon Avenue have any available units?
3424 Avalon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3424 Avalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Avalon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 Avalon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3424 Avalon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3424 Avalon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3424 Avalon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3424 Avalon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3424 Avalon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 Avalon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3424 Avalon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3424 Avalon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3424 Avalon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 Avalon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3424 Avalon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3424 Avalon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3424 Avalon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte