3424 Avalon Avenue

Located minutes away from Uptown Charlotte - hot and coming Enderly Park home available for move in! Cozy living room with lots of natural light throughout the home. Spacious kitchen with appliances included and ample cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms! No carpets throughout! Larger baseboards, window casings and new paint give this home the luxury feel. Call us today to schedule a viewing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.