3423 Sudbury Rd

Amenities
This recently renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home is located in the Windors Park Neighborhood. Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family. Close to N. Sharon Amity Rd. and Shamrock Dr , Eastway Dr.
Available for an October 23, 2019 move - In .
This home features:
* Living room with wall design
* Kitchen with appliances
* Nice cabinets, and custom back-splash in kitchen
* Custom tile in hall bathroom
* Newly Painted
* Laminate wood flooring
* Laundry room w/hookups
* Central Air & Heat
* Finished basement
* Backyard with 2 tier deck, great for entertaining
* Driveway
* Pet friendly
To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also, visit our website at www.K2Rental.com to view our other properties or to put in an application.
Pets allowed with owner's approval!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
School:
*Windsor Park Elementary
*Eastway Middle
*Cochrane Middle