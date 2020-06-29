All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3423 Sudbury Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3423 Sudbury Rd
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM

3423 Sudbury Rd

3423 Sudbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3423 Sudbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home is located in the Windors Park Neighborhood. Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family. Close to N. Sharon Amity Rd. and Shamrock Dr , Eastway Dr.

Available for an October 23, 2019 move - In .

This home features:

* Living room with wall design
* Kitchen with appliances
* Nice cabinets, and custom back-splash in kitchen
* Custom tile in hall bathroom
* Newly Painted
* Laminate wood flooring
* Laundry room w/hookups
* Central Air & Heat
* Finished basement
* Backyard with 2 tier deck, great for entertaining
* Driveway
* Pet friendly

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also, visit our website at www.K2Rental.com to view our other properties or to put in an application.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

School:

*Windsor Park Elementary
*Eastway Middle
*Cochrane Middle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3423 Sudbury Rd have any available units?
3423 Sudbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3423 Sudbury Rd have?
Some of 3423 Sudbury Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3423 Sudbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3423 Sudbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 Sudbury Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 Sudbury Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3423 Sudbury Rd offer parking?
No, 3423 Sudbury Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3423 Sudbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 Sudbury Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 Sudbury Rd have a pool?
No, 3423 Sudbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3423 Sudbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 3423 Sudbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 Sudbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 Sudbury Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte