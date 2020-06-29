3423 Sudbury Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This recently renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home is located in the Windors Park Neighborhood. Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family. Close to N. Sharon Amity Rd. and Shamrock Dr , Eastway Dr.



Available for an October 23, 2019 move - In .



This home features:



* Living room with wall design

* Kitchen with appliances

* Nice cabinets, and custom back-splash in kitchen

* Custom tile in hall bathroom

* Newly Painted

* Laminate wood flooring

* Laundry room w/hookups

* Central Air & Heat

* Finished basement

* Backyard with 2 tier deck, great for entertaining

* Driveway

* Pet friendly



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also, visit our website at www.K2Rental.com to view our other properties or to put in an application.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



School:



*Windsor Park Elementary

*Eastway Middle

*Cochrane Middle