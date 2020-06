Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This grand home is Comfortably nested in the Selwyn Farms Neighborhood. You will discover that the home is conveniently located to uptown Charlotte. You will never run out of dining or entertainment options.



Great home with upgraded kitchen. Beautiful hardwoods downstairs. Large deck overlooks fully fenced rear yard. Many updates, home shows beautifully.