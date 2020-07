Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious three bedroom townhome in the Summerfield Townhome community of Matthews. Near shopping and dining with easy access to Charlotte. Master bedroom on the main level. Two bedrooms upstairs with another full bath and large loft. Open floorplan downstairs with vaulted ceiling in living room, 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.