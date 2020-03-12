All apartments in Charlotte
3404 Craig Ave
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:03 PM

3404 Craig Ave

3404 Craig Avenue · (919) 296-1134
Location

3404 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bike to downtown Charlotte in 10 minutes, plus enjoy extremely convenient road access with a Hwy 74 onramp blocks away, as well as major low traffic neighborhood streets that bring Southpark, Matthews, i485, and NODA all within minutes.  This area has a lot of restaurants and shops nearby, many locally-owned with lots of flare.  Also nearby is the famous McAlpine Park and Greenway for the health and nature enthusiasts out there.  Few Mecklenburg areas offer more convenience to all that Charlotte has to offer The home itself features:

...........
Water & trash will be included with the rental with an additional $25 a month charge

More coming soon including photos but the unit will feature granite counters and gorgeous tile floors. Fresh paint as well.
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Craig Ave have any available units?
3404 Craig Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3404 Craig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Craig Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Craig Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Craig Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Craig Ave offer parking?
No, 3404 Craig Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Craig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Craig Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Craig Ave have a pool?
No, 3404 Craig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Craig Ave have accessible units?
No, 3404 Craig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Craig Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Craig Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Craig Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Craig Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
