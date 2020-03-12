3404 Craig Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bike to downtown Charlotte in 10 minutes, plus enjoy extremely convenient road access with a Hwy 74 onramp blocks away, as well as major low traffic neighborhood streets that bring Southpark, Matthews, i485, and NODA all within minutes. This area has a lot of restaurants and shops nearby, many locally-owned with lots of flare. Also nearby is the famous McAlpine Park and Greenway for the health and nature enthusiasts out there. Few Mecklenburg areas offer more convenience to all that Charlotte has to offer The home itself features:



Water & trash will be included with the rental with an additional $25 a month charge



More coming soon including photos but the unit will feature granite counters and gorgeous tile floors. Fresh paint as well.

