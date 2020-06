Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking

Just a short bicycle ride to Uptown, breweries, stadiums, this Biddleville home is ready for a new tenant. Built only a few years ago, this home is practically brand new. Furnished with 4 bedrooms, hardwoods, SS appliances, granite, WIC, and fenced in yard. Be one of the lucky ones that will soon live near the trolley that is currently under construction. Enjoy living so close to Uptown and be an urban dweller without the price that most neighborhoods are demanding.