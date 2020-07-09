All apartments in Charlotte
337 Wellingford Street

337 Wellingford Street · No Longer Available
Location

337 Wellingford Street, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR / 1 BA Available for Rent in Charlotte NC!

This home includes a refrigerator and stove.
-Washer & Dryer Hookup
-Total Electric
-Central A/C

Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.

Pets considered- if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee per pet and an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non-refundable.
Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

Rental Terms: Rent: $815, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $815, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Wellingford Street have any available units?
337 Wellingford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 Wellingford Street have?
Some of 337 Wellingford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Wellingford Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 Wellingford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Wellingford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Wellingford Street is pet friendly.
Does 337 Wellingford Street offer parking?
No, 337 Wellingford Street does not offer parking.
Does 337 Wellingford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Wellingford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Wellingford Street have a pool?
No, 337 Wellingford Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 Wellingford Street have accessible units?
No, 337 Wellingford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Wellingford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Wellingford Street does not have units with dishwashers.

