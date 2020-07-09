337 Wellingford Street

Amenities
2 BR / 1 BA Available for Rent in Charlotte NC!
This home includes a refrigerator and stove.
-Washer & Dryer Hookup
-Total Electric
-Central A/C
Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.
Pets considered- if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee per pet and an extra $15/month for pet rent.
Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non-refundable.
Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.
Rental Terms: Rent: $815, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $815, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.