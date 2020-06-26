All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

335 Hurston Circle

335 Hurston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

335 Hurston Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spotless Wesley Heights townhome just steps from uptown. This 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse features newly refinished hardwoods , granite counters, fresh carpet and paint. New light fixtures and much more. Spacious and open flow to the living areas extends out to the enclosed patio that opens to a large grassy rec. area. Upstairs there are 2 master bedrooms with en suite baths and walk-in closets. Walk to Pinky's, Burger Co, Panther's games, the greenway and everything happening in the West Side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Hurston Circle have any available units?
335 Hurston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Hurston Circle have?
Some of 335 Hurston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Hurston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
335 Hurston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Hurston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 335 Hurston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 335 Hurston Circle offer parking?
No, 335 Hurston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 335 Hurston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Hurston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Hurston Circle have a pool?
No, 335 Hurston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 335 Hurston Circle have accessible units?
No, 335 Hurston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Hurston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Hurston Circle has units with dishwashers.
