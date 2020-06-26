335 Hurston Circle

Amenities

Spotless Wesley Heights townhome just steps from uptown. This 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse features newly refinished hardwoods , granite counters, fresh carpet and paint. New light fixtures and much more. Spacious and open flow to the living areas extends out to the enclosed patio that opens to a large grassy rec. area. Upstairs there are 2 master bedrooms with en suite baths and walk-in closets. Walk to Pinky's, Burger Co, Panther's games, the greenway and everything happening in the West Side.