All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 333 W Trade St #1610.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
333 W Trade St #1610
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

333 W Trade St #1610

333 W Trade St · (864) 525-1296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Third Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

333 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 333 W Trade St #1610 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
333 W Trade St #1610 Available 07/01/20 Uptown Hi-Rise Living in Airy Studio - City Views - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fcRf9ExQRL4&mls=1.
Minimally furnished 16th-floor city view studio condo in the sought-after Trademark Tower in Center City. Bright and airy, this condo is sure to bring tons of natural light! Breathtaking panoramic views of Uptown Charlotte. Unit features hardwoods throughout and overlooks the Knights baseball and Panther stadium. Enjoy the pool and fitness center on the 7th floor! Building Amenities include Pool, Fitness/Gym, Pool Table, Grilling Area, Common Room. Water + 1 parking space in garage included in rental rate.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5786011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 W Trade St #1610 have any available units?
333 W Trade St #1610 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 W Trade St #1610 have?
Some of 333 W Trade St #1610's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 W Trade St #1610 currently offering any rent specials?
333 W Trade St #1610 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 W Trade St #1610 pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 W Trade St #1610 is pet friendly.
Does 333 W Trade St #1610 offer parking?
Yes, 333 W Trade St #1610 does offer parking.
Does 333 W Trade St #1610 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 W Trade St #1610 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 W Trade St #1610 have a pool?
Yes, 333 W Trade St #1610 has a pool.
Does 333 W Trade St #1610 have accessible units?
No, 333 W Trade St #1610 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 W Trade St #1610 have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 W Trade St #1610 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 333 W Trade St #1610?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity