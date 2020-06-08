Amenities

333 W Trade St #1610 Available 07/01/20 Uptown Hi-Rise Living in Airy Studio - City Views - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fcRf9ExQRL4&mls=1.

Minimally furnished 16th-floor city view studio condo in the sought-after Trademark Tower in Center City. Bright and airy, this condo is sure to bring tons of natural light! Breathtaking panoramic views of Uptown Charlotte. Unit features hardwoods throughout and overlooks the Knights baseball and Panther stadium. Enjoy the pool and fitness center on the 7th floor! Building Amenities include Pool, Fitness/Gym, Pool Table, Grilling Area, Common Room. Water + 1 parking space in garage included in rental rate.



No Dogs Allowed



