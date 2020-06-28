All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3325 Sudbury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3325 Sudbury Road
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:38 PM

3325 Sudbury Road

3325 Sudbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3325 Sudbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home in established neighborhood. This home features a fireplace, hardwood and tile floors. Deck and large yard! Convenient to uptown charlotte. application fee: $50 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Sudbury Road have any available units?
3325 Sudbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Sudbury Road have?
Some of 3325 Sudbury Road's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Sudbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Sudbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Sudbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Sudbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3325 Sudbury Road offer parking?
No, 3325 Sudbury Road does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Sudbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Sudbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Sudbury Road have a pool?
No, 3325 Sudbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Sudbury Road have accessible units?
No, 3325 Sudbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Sudbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Sudbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte