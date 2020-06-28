3325 Sudbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28205 Windsor Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home in established neighborhood. This home features a fireplace, hardwood and tile floors. Deck and large yard! Convenient to uptown charlotte. application fee: $50 per person
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3325 Sudbury Road have any available units?
3325 Sudbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Sudbury Road have?
Some of 3325 Sudbury Road's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Sudbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Sudbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.