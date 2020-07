Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FULLY FURNISHED and MOVE IN READY Condo directly across from the Harris Y and on the edge of South Park! Ideal for corporate short term needs and home buyers that need a place before their home is ready. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, new Washer/Dryer and big screen TV. Spacious bedrooms, patio area, and charming wood burning fireplace. Won't last long, come see today! Contact Vince LiBrizzi, Keller Williams Ballantyne Area at 704-507-1740 or vincelibrizzi@kw.com for more information.