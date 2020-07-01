All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

3319 Sudbury Road

3319 Sudbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

3319 Sudbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142121

SECTION 8 APPROVED

After registering at this link you will receive a lock box code for a self showing. Please ask our leasing agent about our Jetty Bond Surety program for deposit.

3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home located on a beautiful, shaded yard with mature trees-back deck. Spacious kitchen-wood flooring-w/d hook ups-

Pets are welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Sudbury Road have any available units?
3319 Sudbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 Sudbury Road have?
Some of 3319 Sudbury Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 Sudbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Sudbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Sudbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3319 Sudbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 3319 Sudbury Road offer parking?
No, 3319 Sudbury Road does not offer parking.
Does 3319 Sudbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Sudbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Sudbury Road have a pool?
No, 3319 Sudbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Sudbury Road have accessible units?
No, 3319 Sudbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Sudbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 Sudbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.

