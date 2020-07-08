All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3317 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Furnished Dilworth Condo near Freedom Park and Southend. Complete renovation with new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances with upgraded fridge and dishwasher. Herringbone tiled walk-in shower with built in storage behind. Hickory floors in main living area with designer light fixtures. Convenient full size washer and dryer in closet off of kitchen. Brand new AC, Heat Pump, and hot water tank. Extra closet hanging space with stylish barn doors in bedroom. Bright and Open office area facing private green space. Nearby parking for 2-3 cars. Community pool and steps away from Freedom Park and Dilworth shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Park Road have any available units?
3317 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Park Road have?
Some of 3317 Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3317 Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Park Road offers parking.
Does 3317 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 3317 Park Road has a pool.
Does 3317 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 3317 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Park Road has units with dishwashers.

