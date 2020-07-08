3317 Park Road

Amenities

Beautiful Furnished Dilworth Condo near Freedom Park and Southend. Complete renovation with new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances with upgraded fridge and dishwasher. Herringbone tiled walk-in shower with built in storage behind. Hickory floors in main living area with designer light fixtures. Convenient full size washer and dryer in closet off of kitchen. Brand new AC, Heat Pump, and hot water tank. Extra closet hanging space with stylish barn doors in bedroom. Bright and Open office area facing private green space. Nearby parking for 2-3 cars. Community pool and steps away from Freedom Park and Dilworth shops.