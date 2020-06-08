All apartments in Charlotte
3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5

3308 Selwyn Farms Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Selwyn Farms Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom Condo in Sedgefield! - Located in between Sedgefield and Dilworth, is this Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo, which is completely renovated. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful clean white cabinets. Barstool area overlooking the kitchen. Spacious living/dining room with laminate wood floors throughout. Charming white Fireplace mantle in the living room. Two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Custom-built shower with grey subway tiles and vanity with granite top. Washer and dryer included in the condo. Extra storage space off of the balcony.

Location is hard to beat, with South End, Dilworth, and Uptown only minutes away!
Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5433929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 have any available units?
3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 have?
Some of 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 is pet friendly.
Does 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 offer parking?
No, 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 does not offer parking.
Does 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 have a pool?
No, 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 have accessible units?
No, 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Selwyn Farms Ln #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

