Last updated July 22 2019 at 9:35 PM

3308 Mortemer Lane

3308 Mortemer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Mortemer Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ideally located in a cul-de-sac and conveniently located in the University Area, of Charlotte, this beautiful home is updated and all ready for you to come tour! The covered front porch leads you into a cozy front sitting area. Notice the wonderful easy to clean wood-like floors throughout, which make the space feel huge! The front sitting area flows into the completely open space where the main living space and kitchen are wide open to each other! Upstairs you will find HUGE secondary bedrooms and a Master bedroom retreat complete with a walk-in closet and private Master bathroom. The backyard is the perfect place to entertain so be sure to check it out on your self tour and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Mortemer Lane have any available units?
3308 Mortemer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Mortemer Lane have?
Some of 3308 Mortemer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Mortemer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Mortemer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Mortemer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 Mortemer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3308 Mortemer Lane offer parking?
No, 3308 Mortemer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3308 Mortemer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Mortemer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Mortemer Lane have a pool?
No, 3308 Mortemer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Mortemer Lane have accessible units?
No, 3308 Mortemer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Mortemer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Mortemer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
