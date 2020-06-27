3308 Mortemer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ideally located in a cul-de-sac and conveniently located in the University Area, of Charlotte, this beautiful home is updated and all ready for you to come tour! The covered front porch leads you into a cozy front sitting area. Notice the wonderful easy to clean wood-like floors throughout, which make the space feel huge! The front sitting area flows into the completely open space where the main living space and kitchen are wide open to each other! Upstairs you will find HUGE secondary bedrooms and a Master bedroom retreat complete with a walk-in closet and private Master bathroom. The backyard is the perfect place to entertain so be sure to check it out on your self tour and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.