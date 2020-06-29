3282 Mannington Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great Townhouse in Willowmere Neighborhood, near Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation and Restaurants. Light and bright Open Floor Plan with Gas Log Fireplace in Den. All New Stainless Appliances including Dual Convection Oven, Refrigerator with Ice/Water in door, Quiet Dishwasher and Over the Range Microwave. New Neutral Color Carpet and Light Fixtures. Large Master Bedroom Suite with Garden Tub and Dual Sinks. Washer and Dryer are included. Two assigned parking spaces directly in front of the home. The landlord will not accept any pets. Available Now.