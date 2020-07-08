3241 Minnesota Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

When Minutes Matter, Live Where You Work and Play WATER INCLUDED -

Located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods Community.



Tour this lovely community today. Fresh interiors, Refinished hardwoods, New updated paint color throughout. Renovated bathroom with new shower tile. New kitchen with granite countertops, new light fixtures, new doorknobs, new blinds, new appliances. Washer and dryer connections.



Live in the FreeMoreWest community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Drive.



This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company.



Exterior maintenance, lawn, garbage, and recycling are all included!



You are required to pay the following utilities: Gas , Electric,



