Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3241 Minnesota Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3241 Minnesota Road

3241 Minnesota Road · No Longer Available
Location

3241 Minnesota Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
When Minutes Matter, Live Where You Work and Play WATER INCLUDED -
Located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods Community.

Tour this lovely community today. Fresh interiors, Refinished hardwoods, New updated paint color throughout. Renovated bathroom with new shower tile. New kitchen with granite countertops, new light fixtures, new doorknobs, new blinds, new appliances. Washer and dryer connections.

Live in the FreeMoreWest community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Drive.

This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company.

Exterior maintenance, lawn, garbage, and recycling are all included!

You are required to pay the following utilities: Gas , Electric,

* Amenities

Refrigerator
Stove

Managed By Kinley Properties LLC
833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203

(RLNE5743437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Minnesota Road have any available units?
3241 Minnesota Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 Minnesota Road have?
Some of 3241 Minnesota Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Minnesota Road currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Minnesota Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Minnesota Road pet-friendly?
No, 3241 Minnesota Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3241 Minnesota Road offer parking?
No, 3241 Minnesota Road does not offer parking.
Does 3241 Minnesota Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 Minnesota Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Minnesota Road have a pool?
No, 3241 Minnesota Road does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Minnesota Road have accessible units?
No, 3241 Minnesota Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Minnesota Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3241 Minnesota Road does not have units with dishwashers.

